Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions (EPA:ML) Given a €166.00 Price Target by The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts

Posted by on Mar 8th, 2022

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €166.00 ($180.43) target price on Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions (EPA:ML – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €150.00 ($163.04) price target on Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Barclays set a €150.00 ($163.04) price target on Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada set a €174.00 ($189.13) price objective on Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions in a report on Monday, February 14th. UBS Group set a €170.00 ($184.78) price objective on Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €170.00 ($184.78) price objective on Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of €162.38 ($176.49).

Shares of ML stock opened at €105.00 ($114.13) on Friday. Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions has a 1-year low of €106.95 ($116.25) and a 1-year high of €130.85 ($142.23). The stock’s fifty day moving average price is €143.28 and its 200 day moving average price is €138.77.

Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions Company Profile (Get Rating)

Compagnie GÃ©nÃ©rale des Ãtablissements Michelin SociÃ©tÃ© en commandite par actions manufactures and sells tires worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive and Related Distribution, Road Transportation and Related Distribution, and Specialty Businesses and Related Distribution. The company offers tires for private use covering cars, motorcycles, bikes, scooters, and mopeds; and professional use, such as freight and passenger transport, tradesmen, professional and UV fleets, civil engineering, agriculture, aircrafts, surface mining, and metros and trams.

Further Reading

Analyst Recommendations for Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions (EPA:ML)

Receive News & Ratings for Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.