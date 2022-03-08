Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions (EPA:ML) Given a €166.00 Price Target by The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €166.00 ($180.43) target price on Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions (EPA:ML – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €150.00 ($163.04) price target on Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Barclays set a €150.00 ($163.04) price target on Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada set a €174.00 ($189.13) price objective on Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions in a report on Monday, February 14th. UBS Group set a €170.00 ($184.78) price objective on Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €170.00 ($184.78) price objective on Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of €162.38 ($176.49).

Shares of ML stock opened at €105.00 ($114.13) on Friday. Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions has a 1-year low of €106.95 ($116.25) and a 1-year high of €130.85 ($142.23). The stock’s fifty day moving average price is €143.28 and its 200 day moving average price is €138.77.

Compagnie GÃ©nÃ©rale des Ãtablissements Michelin SociÃ©tÃ© en commandite par actions manufactures and sells tires worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive and Related Distribution, Road Transportation and Related Distribution, and Specialty Businesses and Related Distribution. The company offers tires for private use covering cars, motorcycles, bikes, scooters, and mopeds; and professional use, such as freight and passenger transport, tradesmen, professional and UV fleets, civil engineering, agriculture, aircrafts, surface mining, and metros and trams.

