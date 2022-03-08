Compagnie Financière Richemont SA (OTCMKTS:CFRUY) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Compagnie Financière Richemont SA (OTCMKTS:CFRUY – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the fifteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $130.25.

CFRUY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Compagnie Financière Richemont from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Compagnie Financière Richemont from CHF 150 to CHF 155 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Compagnie Financière Richemont in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Compagnie Financière Richemont from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Compagnie Financière Richemont in a research report on Monday, November 15th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CFRUY traded down $0.64 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $11.13. The stock had a trading volume of 456,574 shares, compared to its average volume of 478,558. Compagnie Financière Richemont has a 1 year low of $9.37 and a 1 year high of $15.67. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $14.20 and its 200-day moving average is $13.19.

Compagnie Financière Richemont SA engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of luxury goods. It operates through the following segments: Jewellery Maisons, Specialist Watchmakers, Online Distributors, and Other. The Jewellery Maisons segment produces jewellery products which include Cartier and Van Cleef & Arpels.

