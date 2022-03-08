Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated (NYSE:CHCT) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.60 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated (NYSE:CHCT – Get Rating) will report earnings per share of $0.60 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Community Healthcare Trust’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.57 to $0.63. Community Healthcare Trust reported earnings per share of $0.57 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.3%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Community Healthcare Trust will report full year earnings of $2.48 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.35 to $2.64. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $2.73 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.57 to $2.91. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Community Healthcare Trust.

Community Healthcare Trust (NYSE:CHCT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.02). Community Healthcare Trust had a net margin of 24.83% and a return on equity of 4.91%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.53 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Community Healthcare Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. B. Riley cut their price objective on Community Healthcare Trust from $52.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th.

NYSE CHCT traded down $1.74 on Monday, reaching $41.92. The stock had a trading volume of 93,075 shares, compared to its average volume of 100,424. The company has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.58. Community Healthcare Trust has a 12-month low of $40.96 and a 12-month high of $52.54. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $44.54.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were given a dividend of $0.438 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 18th. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.18%. This is a positive change from Community Healthcare Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. Community Healthcare Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 203.49%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Community Healthcare Trust by 8.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 484,896 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $23,013,000 after buying an additional 36,315 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Community Healthcare Trust by 83.9% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 20,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $978,000 after acquiring an additional 9,400 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Community Healthcare Trust by 55.1% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 12,027 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $571,000 after acquiring an additional 4,272 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Community Healthcare Trust by 8.2% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 112,126 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,321,000 after acquiring an additional 8,503 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 4.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,189,193 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $56,439,000 after buying an additional 46,560 shares during the period. 86.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Community Healthcare Trust, Inc engages in the acquisition of real estate properties that are leased to hospitals, doctors, healthcare systems, and other healthcare services providers. It invests in healthcare properties including outpatient treatment and diagnostic facilities, urgent care centers, acute care hospitals, ambulatory surgery centers, assisted living and long-term care facilities, medical office buildings, clinics, specialty hospitals and treatment centers.

