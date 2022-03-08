Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) Shares Bought by Wellington Management Group LLP

Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH – Get Rating) by 179.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,854 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,255 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP’s holdings in Commerce Bancshares were worth $896,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 308.5% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 148,997 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,382,000 after acquiring an additional 112,521 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in Commerce Bancshares by 275.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 72,527 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,054,000 after purchasing an additional 53,223 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc raised its holdings in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 37.1% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 186,195 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,974,000 after buying an additional 50,355 shares during the last quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares during the third quarter worth $626,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al grew its holdings in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 29.8% during the third quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 84,530 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,890,000 after buying an additional 19,403 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Commerce Bancshares alerts:

NASDAQ:CBSH opened at $69.12 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $70.64. Commerce Bancshares, Inc. has a 12 month low of $61.81 and a 12 month high of $79.10. The stock has a market cap of $8.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.03 and a beta of 0.85.

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94. Commerce Bancshares had a net margin of 37.68% and a return on equity of 15.44%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.06 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Commerce Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.61 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th will be paid a $0.265 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 7th. This is an increase from Commerce Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. Commerce Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.35%.

Several research firms have commented on CBSH. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Commerce Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $78.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Commerce Bancshares from $66.00 to $62.86 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.17.

In related news, SVP Patricia R. Kellerhals sold 491 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.10, for a total transaction of $34,419.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP David L. Roller sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.35, for a total transaction of $68,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 41,476 shares of company stock valued at $2,861,558 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

About Commerce Bancshares (Get Rating)

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Commerce Bank. It provides general banking services, such as retail, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses. The firm operates through the following business segments: Consumer, Commercial and Wealth.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CBSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Commerce Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commerce Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.