Comerica Bank Sells 4,268 Shares of Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA)

Comerica Bank reduced its holdings in shares of Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA – Get Rating) by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,461 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,268 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank owned 0.07% of Papa John’s International worth $3,088,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Papa John’s International by 46.8% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $942,000 after buying an additional 2,366 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in shares of Papa John’s International during the 3rd quarter worth $401,000. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Papa John’s International by 102.8% during the 3rd quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 38,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,914,000 after buying an additional 19,610 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of Papa John’s International by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 155,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,805,000 after buying an additional 9,056 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TownSquare Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Papa John’s International during the 3rd quarter worth $277,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Papa John's International alerts:

NASDAQ PZZA opened at $94.38 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $118.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $124.38. Papa John’s International, Inc. has a one year low of $79.21 and a one year high of $140.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -4,719.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.02.

Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.03. Papa John’s International had a negative return on equity of 73.09% and a net margin of 5.80%. The business had revenue of $528.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $524.71 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Papa John’s International, Inc. will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th were paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 4th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. Papa John’s International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -7,000.00%.

Several research firms have commented on PZZA. Northcoast Research upgraded Papa John’s International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. MKM Partners dropped their target price on Papa John’s International from $135.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Papa John’s International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Wedbush dropped their target price on Papa John’s International from $150.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Papa John’s International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $140.60.

Papa John’s International Profile (Get Rating)

Papa John’s International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, and International Operations. The Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants segment consists of the operations of all domestic company-owned restaurants and derives its revenues principally from retail sales of pizza and side items, including breadsticks, cheese sticks, chicken poppers and wings, dessert items, and canned or bottled beverages.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Papa John's International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Papa John's International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.