Comerica Bank Sells 147,127 Shares of BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP)

Comerica Bank lowered its position in shares of BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP – Get Rating) by 57.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 107,108 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 147,127 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in BP were worth $3,161,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BP. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in BP during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in BP by 98.6% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,949 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 1,464 shares during the last quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC lifted its stake in BP by 202.8% during the third quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 3,733 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in BP by 20.6% during the third quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 6,033 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in BP by 7.1% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,538 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares during the last quarter. 8.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get BP alerts:

BP stock opened at $28.50 on Tuesday. BP p.l.c. has a fifty-two week low of $22.64 and a fifty-two week high of $34.16. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $30.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.15. The company has a market capitalization of $93.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.77.

BP (NYSE:BP – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $50.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.56 billion. BP had a return on equity of 14.10% and a net margin of 4.61%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.03 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that BP p.l.c. will post 4.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th will be paid a $0.323 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $1.29 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.53%. BP’s payout ratio is currently 57.85%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BP. StockNews.com lowered BP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered BP from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. TD Securities boosted their target price on BP from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. MKM Partners lowered their target price on BP from $46.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded BP from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, February 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.58.

BP Company Profile (Get Rating)

BP Plc operates as an integrated oil and gas company. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Rosneft. The Upstream segment engages in the oil and natural gas exploration, field development and production, midstream transportation, storage and processing and marketing and trade of natural gas, including liquefied natural gas and power and natural gas liquids.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for BP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.