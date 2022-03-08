Comerica Bank Purchases New Holdings in Hostess Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWNK)

Comerica Bank bought a new position in Hostess Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWNK – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 177,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,336,000. Comerica Bank owned about 0.13% of Hostess Brands at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TWNK. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Hostess Brands in the third quarter worth $25,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Hostess Brands by 74.4% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 662 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Hostess Brands by 38.0% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 865 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Hostess Brands by 22.9% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,000 after buying an additional 2,128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Hostess Brands by 11.1% in the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 17,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after acquiring an additional 1,697 shares during the period.

Shares of TWNK stock opened at $21.94 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $20.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.73. Hostess Brands, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.21 and a 12-month high of $22.72. The firm has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.12 and a beta of 0.67.

Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.02. Hostess Brands had a return on equity of 7.24% and a net margin of 10.45%. The firm had revenue of $297.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $282.89 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Hostess Brands, Inc. will post 0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on TWNK shares. Truist Financial raised their price target on Hostess Brands from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Hostess Brands from $22.00 to $24.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Stephens raised their price target on Hostess Brands from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Hostess Brands from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Hostess Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.88.

Hostess Brands, Inc engages in developing, manufacturing, marketing, selling and distributing baked goods. It operates through Snacking segment, which consists of sweet baked goods, cookies, bread and buns, and frozen retail products that are sold under the Hostess �, Dolly Madison �, Cloverhill �, Big Texas �, and Voortman � brands.

