Comerica Bank Grows Stock Position in SM Energy (NYSE:SM)

Comerica Bank boosted its position in SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Get Rating) by 6.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 109,819 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 7,081 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank owned approximately 0.09% of SM Energy worth $3,382,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SM Energy in the third quarter worth $67,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of SM Energy in the third quarter worth $100,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SM Energy by 17.6% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,187 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 778 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SM Energy by 68.3% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,489 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $171,000 after acquiring an additional 2,634 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in shares of SM Energy in the third quarter worth $203,000. 89.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised SM Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. StockNews.com raised SM Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Cowen raised SM Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $34.25 to $42.00 in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Barclays lifted their price objective on SM Energy from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on SM Energy from $51.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.00.

NYSE SM opened at $40.82 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.18. SM Energy has a twelve month low of $14.79 and a twelve month high of $42.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The company has a market capitalization of $4.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 816.56 and a beta of 5.50.

SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The energy company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.32. SM Energy had a return on equity of 13.06% and a net margin of 1.38%. The business had revenue of $854.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $595.23 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.02 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 166.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that SM Energy will post 6.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SM Energy Co is an independent energy company, which is engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its operations are located in Midland Basin and South Texas. The company was founded in 1908 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

