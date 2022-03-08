Columbus McKinnon Co. (NASDAQ:CMCO) Receives $70.67 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Columbus McKinnon Co. (NASDAQ:CMCO – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $70.67.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Columbus McKinnon in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $64.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Columbus McKinnon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st.

Get Columbus McKinnon alerts:

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its stake in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 2.6% in the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,120,106 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $54,157,000 after buying an additional 27,949 shares in the last quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 36.7% in the third quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 40,451 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,956,000 after buying an additional 10,867 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 621.2% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 897,141 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,278,000 after buying an additional 772,739 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Columbus McKinnon in the second quarter valued at $794,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Columbus McKinnon in the third quarter valued at $882,000.

Columbus McKinnon stock traded down $1.65 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $43.04. 90,321 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 123,885. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.91. Columbus McKinnon has a fifty-two week low of $41.01 and a fifty-two week high of $57.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.47, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $45.83 and its 200-day moving average is $46.77.

Columbus McKinnon (NASDAQ:CMCO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $216.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $216.16 million. Columbus McKinnon had a net margin of 3.27% and a return on equity of 10.19%. The company’s revenue was up 29.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.26 EPS. Analysts predict that Columbus McKinnon will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th were paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. Columbus McKinnon’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.24%.

About Columbus McKinnon (Get Rating)

Columbus McKinnon Corp. engages in the designing, manufacturing, and marketing of material handling products and systems. Its products include hoists, chain and rigging tools, digital power control and delivery systems, actuators and rotary unions, industrial cranes, and elevator application drive systems which are distributed through STAHL, Herc-Alloy, Magnetek, Duff-Norton, Pfaff, and other brands.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Columbus McKinnon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Columbus McKinnon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.