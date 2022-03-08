Colliers International Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CIGI) Holdings Decreased by Squarepoint Ops LLC

Squarepoint Ops LLC trimmed its position in Colliers International Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CIGI – Get Rating) (TSE:CIGI) by 28.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,682 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,044 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Colliers International Group were worth $343,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Colliers International Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $513,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Colliers International Group by 236.1% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 31,668 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,546,000 after purchasing an additional 22,245 shares during the period. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Colliers International Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $45,601,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in Colliers International Group by 53.8% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 146,634 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,731,000 after purchasing an additional 51,264 shares during the period. Finally, Keybank National Association OH acquired a new position in Colliers International Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $612,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Colliers International Group alerts:

CIGI opened at $121.50 on Tuesday. Colliers International Group Inc. has a one year low of $98.23 and a one year high of $158.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $143.16 and its 200-day moving average is $140.05.

Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI – Get Rating ) (TSE:CIGI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.42. Colliers International Group had a negative return on equity of 69.42% and a negative net margin of 9.55%. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.80 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 47.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Colliers International Group Inc. will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CIGI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Colliers International Group from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. National Bank Financial started coverage on Colliers International Group in a research report on Monday, December 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 price objective for the company. National Bank of Canada started coverage on Colliers International Group in a research report on Monday, December 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 price target for the company. Raymond James boosted their price target on Colliers International Group from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, National Bankshares set a $170.00 price target on Colliers International Group and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $175.25.

Colliers International Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Colliers International Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial real estate services to corporate and institutional clients. The firm primarily offers outsourcing and advisory services, lease brokerage, and sales brokerage. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, EMEA, Asia Pacific, and Corporate.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CIGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Colliers International Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CIGI – Get Rating) (TSE:CIGI).

Receive News & Ratings for Colliers International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colliers International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.