Colliers International Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CIGI) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.19 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Colliers International Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CIGI – Get Rating) (TSE:CIGI) will announce earnings of $1.19 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Colliers International Group’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.26 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.12. Colliers International Group reported earnings per share of $1.04 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.4%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Colliers International Group will report full-year earnings of $6.77 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.19 to $7.10. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $7.52 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.82 to $8.10. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Colliers International Group.

Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI – Get Rating) (TSE:CIGI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.42. Colliers International Group had a negative net margin of 9.55% and a negative return on equity of 69.42%. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.80 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 47.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CIGI shares. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Colliers International Group from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Colliers International Group from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. National Bank Financial initiated coverage on shares of Colliers International Group in a report on Monday, December 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 target price for the company. TheStreet lowered shares of Colliers International Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, National Bankshares set a $170.00 target price on shares of Colliers International Group and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $175.25.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FIL Ltd lifted its position in shares of Colliers International Group by 9.3% during the third quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,564,880 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $456,319,000 after purchasing an additional 304,424 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Colliers International Group by 17.2% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,816,366 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $359,677,000 after purchasing an additional 412,417 shares during the last quarter. BloombergSen Inc. lifted its position in shares of Colliers International Group by 1.3% during the third quarter. BloombergSen Inc. now owns 1,691,914 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $216,074,000 after purchasing an additional 21,360 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Colliers International Group by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 499,220 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $74,209,000 after purchasing an additional 45,625 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Colliers International Group by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 476,426 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $70,954,000 after purchasing an additional 20,180 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.33% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CIGI traded down $1.92 on Tuesday, reaching $119.58. 15,341 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 94,342. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. Colliers International Group has a one year low of $98.23 and a one year high of $158.42. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $143.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $140.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.11 billion, a PE ratio of -13.25 and a beta of 1.50.

Colliers International Group Company Profile

Colliers International Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial real estate services to corporate and institutional clients. The firm primarily offers outsourcing and advisory services, lease brokerage, and sales brokerage. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, EMEA, Asia Pacific, and Corporate.

