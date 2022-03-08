Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) Given New $250.00 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) had its target price reduced by The Goldman Sachs Group from $288.00 to $250.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock.
Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on COIN. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of Coinbase Global from $420.00 to $360.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Compass Point cut their price objective on shares of Coinbase Global from $325.00 to $200.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Coinbase Global from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Coinbase Global from $330.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Coinbase Global from $415.00 to $300.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Coinbase Global currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $333.18.
Coinbase Global stock opened at $161.14 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $206.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $253.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.61. Coinbase Global has a fifty-two week low of $155.92 and a fifty-two week high of $429.54. The company has a market capitalization of $35.37 billion and a PE ratio of 11.18.
In related news, CAO Jennifer N. Jones sold 796 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.23, for a total transaction of $203,959.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Frederick Ernest Ehrsam III sold 23,628 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.34, for a total transaction of $6,340,337.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 45,943 shares of company stock worth $11,907,403 over the last three months.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group acquired a new position in Coinbase Global during the fourth quarter valued at $354,000. Vienna Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coinbase Global in the fourth quarter worth about $1,142,000. Camden Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coinbase Global in the fourth quarter worth about $267,000. Regatta Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coinbase Global in the fourth quarter worth about $553,000. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Coinbase Global in the fourth quarter worth about $228,000. Institutional investors own 26.28% of the company’s stock.
About Coinbase Global (Get Rating)
Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy. The company provides primary financial account for the cryptoeconomy, a platform to invest, store, spend, earn, and use crypto assets; an online marketplace for hedge funds, money managers, and corporations; and a platform with technology and services to developers, merchants, and asset issuers that enables them to build applications that leverage crypto protocols.
