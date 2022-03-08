Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) Given New $250.00 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) had its target price reduced by The Goldman Sachs Group from $288.00 to $250.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on COIN. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of Coinbase Global from $420.00 to $360.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Compass Point cut their price objective on shares of Coinbase Global from $325.00 to $200.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Coinbase Global from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Coinbase Global from $330.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Coinbase Global from $415.00 to $300.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Coinbase Global currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $333.18.

Coinbase Global stock opened at $161.14 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $206.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $253.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.61. Coinbase Global has a fifty-two week low of $155.92 and a fifty-two week high of $429.54. The company has a market capitalization of $35.37 billion and a PE ratio of 11.18.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $3.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $1.38. Coinbase Global had a net margin of 46.23% and a return on equity of 77.65%. The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 325.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Coinbase Global will post 4.96 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO Jennifer N. Jones sold 796 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.23, for a total transaction of $203,959.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Frederick Ernest Ehrsam III sold 23,628 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.34, for a total transaction of $6,340,337.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 45,943 shares of company stock worth $11,907,403 over the last three months.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group acquired a new position in Coinbase Global during the fourth quarter valued at $354,000. Vienna Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coinbase Global in the fourth quarter worth about $1,142,000. Camden Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coinbase Global in the fourth quarter worth about $267,000. Regatta Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coinbase Global in the fourth quarter worth about $553,000. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Coinbase Global in the fourth quarter worth about $228,000. Institutional investors own 26.28% of the company’s stock.

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy. The company provides primary financial account for the cryptoeconomy, a platform to invest, store, spend, earn, and use crypto assets; an online marketplace for hedge funds, money managers, and corporations; and a platform with technology and services to developers, merchants, and asset issuers that enables them to build applications that leverage crypto protocols.

