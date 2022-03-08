Coho Partners Ltd. Takes $232,000 Position in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Coho Partners Ltd. acquired a new position in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 779 shares of the railroad operator’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in Norfolk Southern by 51.8% during the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 126 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 37.9% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 262 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Carderock Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Norfolk Southern during the third quarter valued at $72,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. grew its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 21.3% during the fourth quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 251 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Norfolk Southern by 103.2% in the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 315 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. 72.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:NSC traded down $8.18 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $270.13. 26,268 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,451,178. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.77 billion, a PE ratio of 22.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.37. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $277.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $271.85. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 12-month low of $238.62 and a 12-month high of $299.20.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The railroad operator reported $3.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.82 billion. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 21.28% and a net margin of 26.97%. Norfolk Southern’s revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.64 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 13.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 4th were given a dividend of $1.24 per share. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 3rd. This is an increase from Norfolk Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.09. Norfolk Southern’s payout ratio is currently 40.92%.

In other Norfolk Southern news, CEO James A. Squires sold 62,880 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.36, for a total value of $16,937,356.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Alan H. Shaw sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.70, for a total transaction of $256,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stephens downgraded Norfolk Southern from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $325.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. UBS Group raised their price target on Norfolk Southern from $320.00 to $343.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $316.00 to $337.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Norfolk Southern from $310.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $303.43.

Norfolk Southern Corp. is a transportation company, which owns a freight railroad. It engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods primarily in the Southeast, East, and Midwest and, via interchange with rail carriers to and from the rest of the United States.

