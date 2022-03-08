Coho Partners Ltd. Purchases New Shares in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Coho Partners Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 2,009,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $133,280,000. Mondelez International comprises 2.1% of Coho Partners Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Coho Partners Ltd. owned about 0.14% of Mondelez International at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. MCF Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 206.4% during the third quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 530 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its holdings in Mondelez International by 246.9% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 395 shares during the period. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Mondelez International during the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Founders Capital Management purchased a new position in Mondelez International in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Mondelez International alerts:

Shares of MDLZ stock traded down $1.00 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $61.53. The stock had a trading volume of 124,307 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,194,955. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $55.08 and a 1-year high of $69.47. The business’s fifty day moving average is $66.60 and its 200-day moving average is $63.17. The firm has a market cap of $85.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.57, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.71.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.02). Mondelez International had a net margin of 14.97% and a return on equity of 14.58%. The company had revenue of $7.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.67 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is currently 46.05%.

In other Mondelez International news, EVP Maurizio Brusadelli sold 26,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.09, for a total value of $1,724,885.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Vinzenz P. Gruber sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.30, for a total transaction of $949,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 131,500 shares of company stock worth $8,370,485. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MDLZ shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Mondelez International from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Mizuho started coverage on Mondelez International in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $77.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Mondelez International from $70.00 to $73.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.44.

About Mondelez International (Get Rating)

Mondelez International, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of snack food and beverage products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Latin America, Asia, Middle East, and Africa, Europe, and North America. Its products include beverages, biscuits, chocolate, gum & candy, cheese & grocery, and meals.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDLZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Mondelez International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondelez International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.