Coho Partners Ltd. Invests $3.05 Million in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Coho Partners Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 18,159 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $3,049,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IWD. Retirement Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1,230.8% in the second quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 173 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Barnett & Company Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 909.8% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 40,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 36,039 shares during the period. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $51,000.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF stock traded down $0.11 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $158.32. The company had a trading volume of 371,594 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,910,761. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $164.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $163.44. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $146.94 and a 52 week high of $171.42.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

