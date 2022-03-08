Coho Partners Ltd. Has $189.73 Million Holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Coho Partners Ltd. trimmed its stake in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 6.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,204,274 shares of the company’s stock after selling 232,666 shares during the period. Coca-Cola comprises approximately 3.0% of Coho Partners Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Coho Partners Ltd. owned approximately 0.07% of Coca-Cola worth $189,725,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fortis Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Coca-Cola in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Avion Wealth grew its holdings in Coca-Cola by 736.1% during the 3rd quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 510 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares during the period. Core Alternative Capital acquired a new stake in Coca-Cola during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Coca-Cola during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Coca-Cola by 37.0% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 748 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Coca-Cola alerts:

NYSE:KO traded down $1.34 on Tuesday, hitting $59.74. The stock had a trading volume of 545,105 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,485,376. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market cap of $259.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.66. The Coca-Cola Company has a 1 year low of $50.17 and a 1 year high of $63.02. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.37.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.04. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 25.28% and a return on equity of 42.21%. The firm had revenue of $9.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.47 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.46 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.95%. This is a positive change from Coca-Cola’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.34%.

In related news, SVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 25,000 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.04, for a total value of $1,476,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Alfredo Rivera sold 17,709 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.60, for a total transaction of $1,108,583.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 353,920 shares of company stock valued at $21,391,520. 1.01% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on KO shares. UBS Group increased their price target on Coca-Cola from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Coca-Cola from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Coca-Cola from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Credit Suisse Group set a $66.00 price target on shares of Coca-Cola in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Guggenheim raised shares of Coca-Cola from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $61.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.00.

Coca-Cola Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Coca-Cola Co is the nonalcoholic beverage company, which engages in the manufacture, market, and sale of non-alcoholic beverages which include sparkling soft drinks, water, enhanced water and sports drinks, juice, dairy and plant-based beverages, tea and coffee and energy drinks. Its brands include Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, Coca-Cola Zero, Fanta, Sprite, Minute Maid, Georgia, Powerade, Del Valle, Schweppes, Aquarius, Minute Maid Pulpy, Dasani, Simply, Glaceau Vitaminwater, Bonaqua, Gold Peak, Fuze Tea, Glaceau Smartwater, and Ice Dew.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.