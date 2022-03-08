Cohen Klingenstein LLC Trims Position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Cohen Klingenstein LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) by 16.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 60,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 12,000 shares during the quarter. Cohen Klingenstein LLC’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $14,857,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of ITW. Stokes Family Office LLC grew its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 17.2% during the third quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC now owns 2,448 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $506,000 after buying an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 41.0% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,179 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,277,000 after buying an additional 1,797 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 2.2% in the third quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 50,683 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,473,000 after buying an additional 1,087 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 83.9% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 172,734 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,937,000 after purchasing an additional 78,798 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 13.5% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 669,996 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $138,444,000 after purchasing an additional 79,930 shares during the last quarter. 76.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ITW traded down $2.62 on Tuesday, reaching $203.91. The company had a trading volume of 18,538 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,187,933. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a twelve month low of $204.01 and a twelve month high of $249.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $230.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $229.46.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.06. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 74.43% and a net margin of 18.64%. The business had revenue of $3.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.11 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $1.22 per share. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is 57.34%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ITW shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $231.00 to $220.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $218.00 to $210.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $239.00 to $263.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $236.08.

In other news, CEO Ernest Scott Santi sold 148,789 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.44, for a total value of $34,435,726.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Illinois Tool Works, Inc engages in the manufacture of industrial products and equipment. It operates through the following segments: Automotive OEM, Test & Measurement and Electronics, Food Equipment, Polymers & Fluids, Welding, Construction Products, and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment produces components and fasteners for automotive-related applications.

