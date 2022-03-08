Cohen Klingenstein LLC Sells 11,169 Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Cohen Klingenstein LLC lowered its position in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) by 23.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,500 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 11,169 shares during the period. Cohen Klingenstein LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $2,562,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in ConocoPhillips during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. America First Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.36% of the company’s stock.

In other ConocoPhillips news, CEO Ryan Michael Lance sold 105,098 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.08, for a total transaction of $7,680,561.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jody Freeman sold 3,420 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.84, for a total value of $249,112.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 304,489 shares of company stock valued at $25,724,352. 0.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

COP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded ConocoPhillips from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $78.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Scotiabank reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Bank of America downgraded ConocoPhillips from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $111.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $98.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.36.

Shares of COP stock traded up $2.16 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $103.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 372,470 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,981,590. The company has a market cap of $134.41 billion, a PE ratio of 16.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The business has a fifty day moving average of $87.30 and a 200-day moving average of $74.93. ConocoPhillips has a 52 week low of $47.85 and a 52 week high of $103.77.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The energy producer reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $15.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.34 billion. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 18.08% and a net margin of 16.71%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.19) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post 9.74 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 14th were issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. This is a positive change from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 11th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is 30.36%.

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska, Lower 48, Canada, Europe, Middle East and North Africa, Asia Pacific, and Other International.

