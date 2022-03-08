Cohen Klingenstein LLC Reduces Stock Position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Cohen Klingenstein LLC cut its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) by 32.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,600 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 1,750 shares during the period. Cohen Klingenstein LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $1,377,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in GS. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 19.3% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 63,999 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $24,290,000 after acquiring an additional 10,361 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 10.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,791,562 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,059,482,000 after purchasing an additional 274,537 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group during the second quarter worth $1,164,000. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC lifted its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 76.7% during the second quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 84,521 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $32,078,000 after purchasing an additional 36,696 shares in the last quarter. Finally, West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group during the second quarter worth $76,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on GS. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $479.00 to $445.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Wells Fargo & Company cut The Goldman Sachs Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Barclays decreased their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $556.00 to $505.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. UBS Group set a $416.00 price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Bank of America lowered The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $490.00 to $475.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $435.67.

Shares of GS stock traded down $0.94 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $320.95. 56,439 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,892,813. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $362.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $385.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $107.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.47. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $317.72 and a 12-month high of $426.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 18th. The investment management company reported $10.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $12.10 by ($1.29). The firm had revenue of $12.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.09 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 22.97% and a net margin of 33.29%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $12.08 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 39.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be issued a dividend of $2.00 per share. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is 13.48%.

Goldman Sachs Group, Inc engages in global investment banking, securities, and investment management, which provides financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The Investment Banking segment serves public and private sector clients around the world and provides financial advisory services, help companies raise capital to strengthen and grow their businesses and provide financing to corporate clients.

