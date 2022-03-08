Cohen Klingenstein LLC Lowers Stock Position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Cohen Klingenstein LLC decreased its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 0.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 352,515 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 125 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ Trust accounts for about 5.5% of Cohen Klingenstein LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Cohen Klingenstein LLC owned about 0.07% of Invesco QQQ Trust worth $140,248,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. RFG Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $429,000. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA increased its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 32.0% during the 4th quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 1,320 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $525,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,303,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 37,800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $15,039,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Finally, Epic Trust Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,727,000. 42.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust stock traded down $3.76 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $321.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,176,239 shares, compared to its average volume of 85,159,328. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 52-week low of $299.51 and a 52-week high of $408.71. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $362.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $374.81.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st were paid a $0.491 dividend. This is a boost from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 20th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

