Cohen Klingenstein LLC Invests $9.11 Million in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Cohen Klingenstein LLC purchased a new position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 88,100 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,114,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Medtronic by 1.7% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,173,208 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,771,615,000 after acquiring an additional 360,078 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in shares of Medtronic by 0.6% in the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 18,643,792 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,336,999,000 after purchasing an additional 105,057 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of Medtronic by 98.2% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 15,389,149 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,961,348,000 after purchasing an additional 7,623,881 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Medtronic by 4.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,547,660 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,698,200,000 after acquiring an additional 547,223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of Medtronic by 1.9% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 11,250,437 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,410,243,000 after acquiring an additional 213,341 shares during the last quarter. 79.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Medtronic alerts:

In other news, EVP Robert John White sold 7,218 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.04, for a total value of $736,524.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard H. Anderson acquired 5,010 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $103.26 per share, with a total value of $517,332.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of MDT stock traded down $1.71 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $104.93. 88,514 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,143,963. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $104.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $115.52. The company has a market cap of $140.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.74. Medtronic plc has a 12-month low of $98.38 and a 12-month high of $135.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 2.10.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The medical technology company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.37. Medtronic had a return on equity of 14.57% and a net margin of 15.46%. The company had revenue of $7.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.29 EPS. Medtronic’s revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Medtronic plc will post 5.67 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 25th will be paid a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. Medtronic’s payout ratio is 69.42%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MDT. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Medtronic from $145.00 to $136.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Medtronic from $142.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on Medtronic from $138.00 to $115.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Medtronic from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Medtronic from $142.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.45.

Medtronic Profile (Get Rating)

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group; Minimally Invasive Technologies Group; Restorative Therapies Group; and Diabetes Group.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.