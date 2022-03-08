Cohen Klingenstein LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP)

Cohen Klingenstein LLC trimmed its position in shares of SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Get Rating) by 18.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 43,700 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 10,130 shares during the quarter. Cohen Klingenstein LLC’s holdings in SAP were worth $6,123,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of SAP by 8.4% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,236,936 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $173,740,000 after buying an additional 95,916 shares during the last quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP boosted its stake in SAP by 21.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 1,217,659 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $164,433,000 after purchasing an additional 213,728 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in SAP by 41.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,126,494 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $158,227,000 after purchasing an additional 332,017 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of SAP by 7.6% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 912,697 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $122,420,000 after buying an additional 64,363 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Polen Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of SAP by 10.0% in the third quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 792,271 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $106,988,000 after buying an additional 71,717 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE SAP traded down $0.19 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $104.78. The company had a trading volume of 26,440 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,123,013. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $126.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $136.28. SAP SE has a fifty-two week low of $104.95 and a fifty-two week high of $151.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $128.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.87 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on SAP shares. StockNews.com raised shares of SAP from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of SAP from $150.00 to $155.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Oppenheimer lowered shares of SAP from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of SAP from $145.00 to $136.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of SAP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SAP has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.00.

SAP SE engages in the provision of enterprise application software and software-related services. It operates through the following segments: Applications, Technology, and Services; Intelligent Spend Group; and Qualtrics. The Applications, Technology, and Services segment includes software licenses, cloud subscriptions, and related services.

