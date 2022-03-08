Cohen Klingenstein LLC Decreases Stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Cohen Klingenstein LLC reduced its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 16.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 75,629 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 14,472 shares during the quarter. Cohen Klingenstein LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $3,741,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wedmont Private Capital purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $16,365,000. Cambridge Advisors Inc. raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Advisors Inc. now owns 167,646 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,292,000 after buying an additional 19,848 shares during the last quarter. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $471,000. GP Brinson Investments LLC raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. GP Brinson Investments LLC now owns 213,830 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,576,000 after buying an additional 8,169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BKD Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 166,529 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,237,000 after buying an additional 9,556 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

VWO traded down $0.08 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $44.08. 489,297 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,715,584. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $44.13 and a 1 year high of $55.16. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.23.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.