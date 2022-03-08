CohBar, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWBR) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

CohBar, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWBR – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the five brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $3.00.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CWBR shares. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of CohBar in a report on Friday, November 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $2.50 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CohBar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th.

Get CohBar alerts:

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of CohBar in the 4th quarter worth about $657,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of CohBar by 32.5% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 475,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $456,000 after purchasing an additional 116,656 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CohBar in the 2nd quarter worth about $201,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CohBar by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 390,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 40,298 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of CohBar in the 3rd quarter worth about $86,000. 25.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CohBar stock traded down $0.01 on Monday, hitting $0.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 333,935 shares, compared to its average volume of 579,266. The firm has a market cap of $21.71 million, a P/E ratio of -0.90 and a beta of 2.52. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.65. CohBar has a one year low of $0.24 and a one year high of $2.27.

About CohBar (Get Rating)

CohBar, Inc engages in the research and development of mitochondria-based therapeutics. It focuses on treatments of diseases, which include diabetes, obesity, fatty liver disease and non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, cancer, Alzheimer’s disease, and atherosclerosis. The company was founded by Nir Barzilai, Pinchas Cohen, David Sinclair, John Amatruda, and Laura Cobb on October 19, 2007 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, CA.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CohBar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CohBar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.