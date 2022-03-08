Codex DNA, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNAY) Short Interest Down 29.2% in February

Codex DNA, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNAY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,430,000 shares, a decline of 29.2% from the January 31st total of 2,020,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 591,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.4 days. Currently, 16.5% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Codex DNA by 45.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 484,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,229,000 after acquiring an additional 150,618 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Codex DNA by 1,245.5% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 3,338 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Codex DNA in the fourth quarter valued at about $352,000. Northpond Ventures LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Codex DNA during the fourth quarter worth about $106,317,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Codex DNA by 86.9% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,264,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,652,000 after purchasing an additional 587,668 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.49% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Cowen started coverage on shares of Codex DNA in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of DNAY opened at $8.32 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 14.93, a quick ratio of 14.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Codex DNA has a 12 month low of $6.16 and a 12 month high of $25.70. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.72.

Codex DNA Company Profile

Codex DNA, Inc, a synthetic biology company, manufactures and sells synthetic biology instruments, reagents, and associated products and related services, primarily to pharmaceutical and academic laboratories worldwide. Its solutions include BioXp system that empowers researchers to go from a digital DNA sequence to endpoint-ready synthetic DNA; BioXp portal, an online portal that offers an intuitive guided workflow and design tools for building new DNA sequences and assembling them into vectors of choice; BioXp kits that contain building blocks and reagents, including its Gibson Assembly branded reagents, for specific synthetic biology workflow applications; Cloud-based scripts; Benchtop reagents that contain all the reagents necessary to proceed with a specific synthetic biology workflow on the benchtop using products generated on the BioXp system; and Biofoundry Services, which enable a customer to order and receive the BioXp system endpoint-ready products, such as genes, clones, cell-free amplified DNA, and variant libraries.

