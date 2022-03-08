Code Chain New Continent Limited (NASDAQ:CCNC) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Code Chain New Continent Limited (NASDAQ:CCNC – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 216,400 shares, a decrease of 19.8% from the January 31st total of 269,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 604,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days. Currently, 0.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Shares of CCNC opened at $0.88 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.01. Code Chain New Continent has a 1 year low of $0.84 and a 1 year high of $6.70.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Code Chain New Continent by 73.8% during the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 33,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 14,367 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Code Chain New Continent by 650.7% during the fourth quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 141,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 122,910 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Code Chain New Continent by 66.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 239,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 95,820 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Code Chain New Continent by 39.2% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 24,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 6,936 shares during the period. 1.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Code Chain New Continent Ltd. engages in the trading services. The company operates its business into two segments. Coal wholesales and Mobile gaming development. Coal wholesale segment engages in sale of coke, steels, construction materials, mechanical equipment and steel scrap. Mobile game development provides gaming development and electronic token services.

