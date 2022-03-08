CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO) Receives Buy Rating from B. Riley

CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities researchers at B. Riley in a research report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

CNO has been the subject of several other reports. Piper Sandler lowered CNO Financial Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on CNO Financial Group from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CNO Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on CNO Financial Group in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CNO Financial Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.50.

NYSE:CNO opened at $22.79 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. CNO Financial Group has a 12-month low of $21.88 and a 12-month high of $27.89. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $24.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.78 and a beta of 1.25.

CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.27. CNO Financial Group had a return on equity of 7.07% and a net margin of 10.70%. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $906.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.57 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that CNO Financial Group will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of CNO Financial Group by 32.5% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 190,987 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,554,000 after purchasing an additional 46,834 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in CNO Financial Group by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 29,237 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $697,000 after purchasing an additional 1,293 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its stake in shares of CNO Financial Group by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 109,456 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,742,000 after acquiring an additional 1,306 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CNO Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at $707,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of CNO Financial Group by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,091,418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $73,699,000 after acquiring an additional 451,825 shares in the last quarter. 95.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CNO Financial Group, Inc is an insurance holding company, which engages in developing, marketing, and administering health insurance, annuity, individual life insurance and other insurance products. It operates through the following segments: Bankers Life, Washington National, and Colonial Penn. The Bankers Life segment markets and distributes medicare supplement insurance, interest-sensitive life insurance, traditional life insurance, fixed annuities and long-term care insurance products to the middle-income senior market through a dedicated field force of career agents and sales managers supported by a network of community-based sales offices.

