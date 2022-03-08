CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) Forecasted to Post Q4 2023 Earnings of $1.97 Per Share

CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) – Analysts at Piper Sandler decreased their Q4 2023 earnings estimates for shares of CME Group in a research note issued on Wednesday, March 2nd. Piper Sandler analyst R. Repetto now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $1.97 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.98.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.02. CME Group had a return on equity of 8.93% and a net margin of 56.22%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.39 earnings per share.

CME has been the subject of a number of other reports. Rosenblatt Securities raised CME Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $254.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on CME Group from $235.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Atlantic Securities downgraded CME Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on CME Group from $202.00 to $201.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on CME Group from $244.00 to $252.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $251.69.

CME opened at $235.73 on Monday. CME Group has a fifty-two week low of $185.79 and a fifty-two week high of $256.94. The business has a 50-day moving average of $232.55 and a 200-day moving average of $218.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company has a market capitalization of $84.72 billion, a PE ratio of 32.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.44.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Eagle Ridge Investment Management lifted its position in shares of CME Group by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management now owns 55,317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,697,000 after buying an additional 1,407 shares during the period. Waverton Investment Management Ltd lifted its position in shares of CME Group by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Waverton Investment Management Ltd now owns 656,319 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $126,919,000 after buying an additional 24,281 shares during the period. Capital Fund Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of CME Group by 147.0% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 148,233 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,665,000 after buying an additional 88,229 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in CME Group by 105.9% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 123,632 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,908,000 after purchasing an additional 63,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in CME Group by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 33,637 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,505,000 after purchasing an additional 1,063 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.58% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Daniel R. Glickman sold 750 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.30, for a total transaction of $175,725.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Hilda Harris Piell sold 2,000 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.00, for a total value of $488,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,650 shares of company stock worth $6,208,364 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. This is a positive change from CME Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.25%.

About CME Group (Get Rating)

CME Group, Inc operates a derivatives marketplace, which offers a range of futures and options products for risk management. Its exchanges offer a range of global benchmark products across all major asset classes based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange (FX), energy, agricultural commodities and metals.

