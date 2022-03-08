CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $1.00

CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 3rd, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of 1.00 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, March 25th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. This is a positive change from CME Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90.

CME Group has raised its dividend by 14.6% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 12 consecutive years. CME Group has a dividend payout ratio of 49.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect CME Group to earn $8.02 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 49.9%.

NASDAQ CME opened at $235.73 on Tuesday. CME Group has a 12 month low of $185.79 and a 12 month high of $256.94. The stock has a market cap of $84.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.25, a P/E/G ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.44. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $232.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $218.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.02. CME Group had a return on equity of 8.93% and a net margin of 56.22%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.39 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that CME Group will post 7.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Hilda Harris Piell sold 1,500 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.01, for a total value of $351,015.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel R. Glickman sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.30, for a total value of $175,725.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 25,650 shares of company stock valued at $6,208,364. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in CME Group by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,790,837 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,313,212,000 after purchasing an additional 164,311 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of CME Group by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,100,496 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $251,418,000 after acquiring an additional 17,569 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of CME Group by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 10,220 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,335,000 after acquiring an additional 1,199 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its position in shares of CME Group by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 6,539 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,493,000 after acquiring an additional 564 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of CME Group by 28.1% in the 4th quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 2,978 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $680,000 after acquiring an additional 654 shares in the last quarter. 84.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CME. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on CME Group from $202.00 to $201.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Citigroup increased their target price on CME Group from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Compass Point increased their target price on CME Group from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. UBS Group increased their target price on CME Group from $267.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on CME Group from $235.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CME Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $252.77.

CME Group, Inc operates a derivatives marketplace, which offers a range of futures and options products for risk management. Its exchanges offer a range of global benchmark products across all major asset classes based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange (FX), energy, agricultural commodities and metals.

