CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $1.00

CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 3rd, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of 1.00 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, March 25th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. This is a positive change from CME Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90.
CME Group has raised its dividend by 14.6% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 12 consecutive years. CME Group has a dividend payout ratio of 49.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect CME Group to earn $8.02 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 49.9%.
NASDAQ CME opened at $235.73 on Tuesday. CME Group has a 12 month low of $185.79 and a 12 month high of $256.94. The stock has a market cap of $84.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.25, a P/E/G ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.44. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $232.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $218.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.
In other news, insider Hilda Harris Piell sold 1,500 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.01, for a total value of $351,015.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel R. Glickman sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.30, for a total value of $175,725.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 25,650 shares of company stock valued at $6,208,364. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in CME Group by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,790,837 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,313,212,000 after purchasing an additional 164,311 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of CME Group by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,100,496 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $251,418,000 after acquiring an additional 17,569 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of CME Group by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 10,220 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,335,000 after acquiring an additional 1,199 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its position in shares of CME Group by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 6,539 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,493,000 after acquiring an additional 564 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of CME Group by 28.1% in the 4th quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 2,978 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $680,000 after acquiring an additional 654 shares in the last quarter. 84.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
A number of research firms have weighed in on CME. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on CME Group from $202.00 to $201.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Citigroup increased their target price on CME Group from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Compass Point increased their target price on CME Group from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. UBS Group increased their target price on CME Group from $267.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on CME Group from $235.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CME Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $252.77.
About CME Group (Get Rating)
CME Group, Inc operates a derivatives marketplace, which offers a range of futures and options products for risk management. Its exchanges offer a range of global benchmark products across all major asset classes based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange (FX), energy, agricultural commodities and metals.
Receive News & Ratings for CME Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CME Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.