Clover Health Investments (NASDAQ:CLOV) Shares Gap Up Following Insider Buying Activity

Clover Health Investments, Corp. (NASDAQ:CLOV – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Monday following insider buying activity. The stock had previously closed at $2.20, but opened at $2.32. Clover Health Investments shares last traded at $2.59, with a volume of 493,800 shares trading hands.

Specifically, Director Chelsea Clinton bought 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.53 per share, for a total transaction of $253,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Get Clover Health Investments alerts:

Several research firms recently commented on CLOV. Cowen raised shares of Clover Health Investments from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $7.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Clover Health Investments from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $9.00 to $3.50 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Clover Health Investments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. SVB Leerink cut their target price on shares of Clover Health Investments from $3.00 to $2.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of Clover Health Investments from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.78.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a current ratio of 2.02. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.48.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Siguler Guff Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Clover Health Investments in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in Clover Health Investments in the third quarter valued at approximately $536,000. Context Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Clover Health Investments in the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its stake in Clover Health Investments by 3,500.0% in the fourth quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 7,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Clover Health Investments by 78.4% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 8,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 3,762 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.14% of the company’s stock.

Clover Health Investments Company Profile (NASDAQ:CLOV)

Clover Health Investments, Corp. operates as a Medicare Advantage insurer in the United States. The company through its software platform provides preferred provider organization and health maintenance organization health plans for Medicare-eligible consumers. Clover Health Investments, Corp. was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Franklin, Tennessee.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Clover Health Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clover Health Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.