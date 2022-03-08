Clorox (NYSE:CLX) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $138.40

The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $138.40 and last traded at $138.44, with a volume of 1642954 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $145.49.

CLX has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet cut Clorox from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Clorox from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $206.00 to $155.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Clorox from $162.00 to $148.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Clorox from $141.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Clorox from $154.00 to $140.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $154.00.

The company has a market cap of $17.01 billion, a PE ratio of 70.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 0.24. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $161.98 and its 200 day moving average is $164.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.84.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.18). Clorox had a net margin of 3.49% and a return on equity of 86.36%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.03 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Clorox Company will post 4.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 27th will be issued a $1.16 dividend. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 26th. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 233.17%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CLX. Martin Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Clorox by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Martin Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $527,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Strategy Asset Managers LLC raised its position in shares of Clorox by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 1,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Clorox by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Clorox by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $391,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Clorox by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.34% of the company’s stock.

The Clorox Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of consumer and professional products. It operates through the following business segments: Cleaning, Lifestyle, Household, and International. The Cleaning segment consists of laundry, home care, and professional products marketed and sold in the United States.

