Clime Investment Management Limited (ASX:CIW) Insider Purchases A$30,606.51 in Stock

Clime Investment Management Limited (ASX:CIW – Get Rating) insider Ronni Chalmers bought 51,613 shares of Clime Investment Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$0.59 ($0.43) per share, for a total transaction of A$30,606.51 ($22,340.52).

On Thursday, December 9th, Ronni Chalmers bought 11,613 shares of Clime Investment Management stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$0.59 ($0.43) per share, for a total transaction of A$6,851.67 ($5,001.22).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.10, a current ratio of 4.78 and a quick ratio of 4.48.

Clime Investment Management Limited is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to private wealth groups, self managed superannuation funds, family offices and individual investors. The firm manages client focused portfolios and funds for its clients. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe.

