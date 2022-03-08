Clever Leaves Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CLVR) Short Interest Update

Clever Leaves Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CLVR – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 795,200 shares, a growth of 28.1% from the January 31st total of 620,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 309,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.6 days.

Shares of CLVR stock opened at $0.91 on Tuesday. Clever Leaves has a twelve month low of $0.91 and a twelve month high of $14.17. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CLVR. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Clever Leaves by 60.5% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 4,325 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Clever Leaves by 5.2% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 165,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,680,000 after purchasing an additional 8,187 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Clever Leaves by 4.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 254,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,585,000 after purchasing an additional 11,392 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Clever Leaves by 180.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 17,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 11,526 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Clever Leaves in the third quarter valued at approximately $228,000. 28.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CLVR. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on Clever Leaves from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on Clever Leaves from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. lowered their price objective on Clever Leaves from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. Finally, Cowen lowered their price objective on Clever Leaves from $11.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 12th.

Clever Leaves Holdings Inc cultivates, extracts, manufactures, and commercializes pharmaceutical-grade cannabinoid products in Colombia, Portugal, Germany, the United States, and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Cannabinoid and Non-Cannabinoid. It also engages in the formulating, manufacturing, marketing, distributing, and selling of homeopathic and other natural remedies, wellness products, detoxification products, nutraceuticals, and nutritional and dietary supplements for mass retailers, specialty and health retailers, and distributors.

