Clear Street LLC Takes $838,000 Position in Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GRAB)

Clear Street LLC purchased a new position in shares of Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GRAB – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 117,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $838,000. Grab accounts for approximately 0.0% of Clear Street LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position.

Separately, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Grab during the 4th quarter worth $310,000. 31.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on GRAB shares. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Grab in a research report on Monday, January 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $8.40 price target for the company. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Grab in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Grab in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.90 target price on the stock. DBS Vickers lowered shares of Grab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.60 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Grab from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $12.50 to $5.70 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Grab presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.89.

Shares of Grab stock traded down $0.10 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $3.26. 529,216 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 35,761,984. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.81. Grab Holdings Limited has a twelve month low of $3.09 and a twelve month high of $13.29.

About Grab

Grab Holdings Limited offer superapp in each of food deliveries, mobility and the e-wallets segment of financial services. It operates principally in Cambodia, Indonesia, Malaysia, Myanmar, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam. Grab Holdings Limited, formerly known as Altimeter Growth Corp., is based in MENLO PARK, Calif.

