Clear Street LLC Takes $1.45 Billion Position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Clear Street LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,369,800 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,447,578,000. Tesla accounts for approximately 39.8% of Clear Street LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. Clear Street LLC owned 0.14% of Tesla as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. acquired a new position in shares of Tesla during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tesla during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Tesla during the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 266.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 55 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First PREMIER Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 160.0% during the 3rd quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 65 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. 40.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $815.72, for a total value of $2,855,020.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,160.85, for a total transaction of $1,276,935.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,514,580 shares of company stock valued at $1,461,538,672. 25.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Tesla from $1,080.00 to $1,103.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Tesla from $1,300.00 to $1,350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Tesla from $262.00 to $313.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. New Street Research boosted their price objective on shares of Tesla from $1,298.00 to $1,580.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Tesla from $860.00 to $910.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $940.09.

NASDAQ TSLA traded up $12.60 on Tuesday, hitting $817.18. The stock had a trading volume of 559,884 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,723,342. Tesla, Inc. has a one year low of $546.98 and a one year high of $1,243.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market cap of $820.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 164.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 2.04. The company’s 50-day moving average is $946.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $928.63.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.18. Tesla had a net margin of 10.25% and a return on equity of 20.36%. The firm had revenue of $17.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.24 EPS. Tesla’s quarterly revenue was up 65.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 7.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles and energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, Supercharger stations, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

