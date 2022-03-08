Clear Street LLC Makes New $89,000 Investment in Alpha Healthcare Acquisition Corp III (NASDAQ:ALPA)

Clear Street LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alpha Healthcare Acquisition Corp III (NASDAQ:ALPA – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 9,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alpha Healthcare Acquisition Corp III in the third quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alpha Healthcare Acquisition Corp III in the third quarter valued at approximately $151,000. CVI Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alpha Healthcare Acquisition Corp III in the third quarter valued at approximately $484,000. Crestline Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Alpha Healthcare Acquisition Corp III in the third quarter valued at approximately $726,000. Finally, Segantii Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Alpha Healthcare Acquisition Corp III in the third quarter valued at approximately $968,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ALPA remained flat at $$9.66 during midday trading on Tuesday. 4,742 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,295. Alpha Healthcare Acquisition Corp III has a 52 week low of $9.60 and a 52 week high of $10.08. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.65.

Alpha Healthcare Acquisition Corp. III is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. Alpha Healthcare Acquisition Corp. III is based in New York.

