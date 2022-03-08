Clear Street LLC Makes New $50,000 Investment in CF Acquisition Corp. V (OTCMKTS:CFFVU)

Clear Street LLC bought a new position in CF Acquisition Corp. V (OTCMKTS:CFFVU – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 4,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CFFVU. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. V in the 2nd quarter worth $219,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. V in the 2nd quarter worth $243,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. V by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 26,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. V by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 39,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,000 after buying an additional 2,648 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. V by 20.1% in the 2nd quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 70,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $715,000 after buying an additional 11,723 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of CFFVU stock remained flat at $$8.87 on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 1,406 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,811. CF Acquisition Corp. V has a 52-week low of $8.87 and a 52-week high of $11.67. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.85.

CF Acquisition Corp. V, a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

