Clear Street LLC Acquires Shares of 15,190 HumanCo Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:HMCOU)

Clear Street LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HumanCo Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:HMCOU – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 15,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $154,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Walleye Trading LLC raised its holdings in shares of HumanCo Acquisition by 6.0% in the second quarter. Walleye Trading LLC now owns 28,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of HumanCo Acquisition by 24.1% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of HumanCo Acquisition by 6.0% in the second quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 42,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC raised its holdings in shares of HumanCo Acquisition by 238.7% in the second quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 58,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $610,000 after buying an additional 41,524 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of HumanCo Acquisition stock traded down $1.01 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $8.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,620 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,614. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.21. HumanCo Acquisition Corp. has a one year low of $8.99 and a one year high of $11.42.

HumanCo Acquisition Corp., a blank check company, focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, and reorganization. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Austin, Texas.

