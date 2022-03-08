Clear Street LLC Acquires Shares of 1,500,000 General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Clear Street LLC acquired a new stake in General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,500,000 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $87,946,000. General Motors makes up approximately 2.4% of Clear Street LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Clear Street LLC owned 0.10% of General Motors as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GM. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its position in shares of General Motors by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 265,119 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $13,975,000 after acquiring an additional 19,563 shares during the period. Symmetry Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of General Motors by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 52,493 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,852,000 after acquiring an additional 5,699 shares during the period. Heritage Trust Co lifted its position in shares of General Motors by 168.9% during the 3rd quarter. Heritage Trust Co now owns 78,196 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $4,122,000 after acquiring an additional 49,112 shares during the period. Hollencrest Capital Management lifted its position in shares of General Motors by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 8,663 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $457,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of General Motors by 16.5% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 52,964 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,134,000 after acquiring an additional 7,490 shares during the period. 80.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get General Motors alerts:

In related news, EVP Craig B. Glidden sold 14,191 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.05, for a total transaction of $923,124.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Julian G. Blissett sold 21,742 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.04, for a total transaction of $1,087,969.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 35,980 shares of company stock valued at $2,014,149. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE GM traded up $1.02 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $40.85. 707,843 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,347,444. General Motors has a 1 year low of $39.75 and a 1 year high of $67.21. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $53.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The auto manufacturer reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.20. General Motors had a net margin of 7.89% and a return on equity of 17.66%. The company had revenue of $33.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.93 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that General Motors will post 6.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GM has been the subject of several research reports. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded General Motors from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded General Motors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on General Motors from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Nomura cut their price objective on General Motors from $66.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on General Motors from $75.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.35.

General Motors Company Profile (Get Rating)

General Motors Co engages in the designing, manufacturing, and selling of cars, trucks and automobile parts. It also provides automotive financing services through General Motors Financial Company, Inc The firm operates through the following segments: GM North America, GM International, Cruise and GM Financial.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for General Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.