Clear Street LLC Acquires New Holdings in XPAC Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:XPAXU)

Clear Street LLC acquired a new stake in shares of XPAC Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:XPAXU – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 4,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of XPAXU. Exos Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in XPAC Acquisition during the third quarter valued at approximately $141,000. Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new position in XPAC Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $7,864,000. Truxt Investmentos Ltda. purchased a new position in XPAC Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $19,169,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in XPAC Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,789,000. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new position in XPAC Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,932,000.

XPAXU stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.80. The company had a trading volume of 6,332 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,014. XPAC Acquisition Corp has a 1 year low of $9.63 and a 1 year high of $10.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.83.

