Clear Secure, Inc. (NYSE:YOU) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Clear Secure, Inc. (NYSE:YOU – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $45.83.

A number of analysts have weighed in on YOU shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Clear Secure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Clear Secure from $54.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th.

In other news, major shareholder Durable Capital Partners Lp bought 259,563 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $24.94 per share, for a total transaction of $6,473,501.22. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have bought 1,188,102 shares of company stock worth $29,152,192 in the last quarter.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of YOU. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Clear Secure during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Clear Secure during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in shares of Clear Secure during the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Clear Secure by 611.0% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 1,833 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new position in shares of Clear Secure during the third quarter worth about $82,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.13% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:YOU opened at $21.35 on Tuesday. Clear Secure has a 12-month low of $19.18 and a 12-month high of $65.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $26.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.12.

About Clear Secure

Clear Secure, Inc focuses on operating as a holding company for Alclear Holdings LLC that provides a member-centric secure identity platform using biometric data in the United States. The company's secure identity platform uses biometrics to automate the identity verification process through CLEAR lanes in airports.

