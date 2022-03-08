Clarus (NASDAQ:CLAR) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.14 EPS

Clarus (NASDAQ:CLAR – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.14, Fidelity Earnings reports. Clarus had a return on equity of 17.30% and a net margin of 5.73%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.31 EPS. Clarus updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ CLAR opened at $20.62 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $23.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.99. Clarus has a 52-week low of $15.43 and a 52-week high of $32.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $762.73 million, a P/E ratio of 35.55 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 4th. Clarus’s payout ratio is currently 17.24%.

Several research firms recently commented on CLAR. Raymond James cut their price target on Clarus from $34.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. BNP Paribas upgraded Clarus from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Bank of America began coverage on Clarus in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Clarus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.86.

In other news, Director Donald House sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.65, for a total transaction of $276,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 26.30% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Clarus by 274.7% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 3,156 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Clarus by 165.6% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 4,645 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of Clarus by 221.7% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 8,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 5,676 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Clarus by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 9,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Clarus by 7.8% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 884 shares during the last quarter. 60.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Clarus Corp. engages in development, manufacture, and distribution of outdoor equipment and lifestyle products focused on the climb, ski, mountain, and sport categories. It operates through the Black Diamond and Sierra segment. The Black Diamond segment designs, manufactures, and markets outdoor engineered equipment and apparel for climbing, mountaineering, backpacking, skiing, and a range of other year-round outdoor recreation activities.

