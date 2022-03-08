Clarivate (CLVT) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT – Get Rating) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, March 10th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.18 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Shares of NYSE CLVT opened at $12.23 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $17.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.64. The firm has a market cap of $7.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -76.44, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.83. Clarivate has a 1 year low of $12.20 and a 1 year high of $34.79.
In other news, insider Mukhtar Ahmed sold 14,578 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.80, for a total value of $361,534.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 21.95% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CLVT shares. Citigroup lowered Clarivate from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $35.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Barclays lowered Clarivate from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $25.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Clarivate in a research note on Monday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Clarivate from $28.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Clarivate from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.75.
About Clarivate
Clarivate Plc engages in the provision of trusted insights and analytics to accelerate the pace of innovation. It operates through the Science and Intellectual Property segments. The Science segment comprises the academic and life science product lines. The Intellectual Property segment includes patent, trademark, domain, and IP management product lines.
