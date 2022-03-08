Clarivate (CLVT) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT – Get Rating) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, March 10th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.18 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NYSE CLVT opened at $12.23 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $17.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.64. The firm has a market cap of $7.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -76.44, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.83. Clarivate has a 1 year low of $12.20 and a 1 year high of $34.79.

In other news, insider Mukhtar Ahmed sold 14,578 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.80, for a total value of $361,534.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 21.95% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLVT. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of Clarivate during the second quarter worth $40,583,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Clarivate by 7.5% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 38,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $836,000 after acquiring an additional 2,659 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Clarivate by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 213,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,030,000 after acquiring an additional 6,837 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Clarivate by 17.0% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 18,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,000 after acquiring an additional 2,622 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Clarivate by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 15,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,000 after acquiring an additional 991 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CLVT shares. Citigroup lowered Clarivate from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $35.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Barclays lowered Clarivate from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $25.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Clarivate in a research note on Monday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Clarivate from $28.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Clarivate from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.75.

About Clarivate

Clarivate Plc engages in the provision of trusted insights and analytics to accelerate the pace of innovation. It operates through the Science and Intellectual Property segments. The Science segment comprises the academic and life science product lines. The Intellectual Property segment includes patent, trademark, domain, and IP management product lines.

