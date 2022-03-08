Civista Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CIVB) Short Interest Update

Civista Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CIVB – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 206,000 shares, an increase of 33.0% from the January 31st total of 154,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 37,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.5 days. Approximately 1.5% of the company’s stock are sold short.

In other news, Director Allen R. Nickles sold 5,000 shares of Civista Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.09, for a total value of $120,450.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.82% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Civista Bancshares by 17.2% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 64,382 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,423,000 after acquiring an additional 9,458 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Civista Bancshares by 4.1% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 566,547 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,161,000 after purchasing an additional 22,521 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Civista Bancshares during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $215,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Civista Bancshares by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 171,965 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,995,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Civista Bancshares by 73.7% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,846 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 783 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CIVB stock opened at $23.99 on Tuesday. Civista Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $21.40 and a fifty-two week high of $25.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $360.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.09 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $24.35.

Civista Bancshares (NASDAQ:CIVB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The bank reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.12. Civista Bancshares had a net margin of 30.44% and a return on equity of 11.57%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.64 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Civista Bancshares will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 14th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.33%. Civista Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.21%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CIVB. Zacks Investment Research lowered Civista Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of Civista Bancshares in a report on Wednesday, January 12th.

Civista Bancshares, Inc is a financial holding company, which engages in the community banking business. It provides financial services through its offices in the Ohio counties of Erie, Crawford, Champaign, Franklin, Logan, Summit, Huron, Ottawa, Madison, Union and Richland. The firm’s primary deposit products are checking, savings, and term certificate accounts, and its lending products are residential mortgage, commercial and installment loans.

