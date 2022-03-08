City Developments Limited (OTCMKTS:CDEVY) Short Interest Update

City Developments Limited (OTCMKTS:CDEVY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,300 shares, a decline of 23.7% from the January 31st total of 13,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 20,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

CDEVY stock opened at $5.12 on Tuesday. City Developments has a twelve month low of $4.68 and a twelve month high of $6.28. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.23.

City Developments Ltd. is an investment holding company, which engages in the property development and ownership. It operates through the following segments: Property Development, Hotel Operations, Investment Properties, and Others. The Property Development segment develops and purchases properties for sale.

