Citizens Community Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZWI) Stake Lowered by Wellington Management Group LLP

Wellington Management Group LLP trimmed its position in shares of Citizens Community Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZWI – Get Rating) by 20.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 71,663 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 17,999 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP owned about 0.68% of Citizens Community Bancorp worth $996,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CZWI. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Citizens Community Bancorp by 0.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 431,029 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,897,000 after purchasing an additional 2,567 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Citizens Community Bancorp by 57.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 37,173 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $508,000 after buying an additional 13,561 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Citizens Community Bancorp by 15.2% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 20,668 shares of the bank’s stock worth $283,000 after buying an additional 2,731 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Citizens Community Bancorp by 22.7% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 39,400 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $539,000 after acquiring an additional 7,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in Citizens Community Bancorp by 118.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 49,030 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $671,000 after acquiring an additional 26,597 shares in the last quarter. 49.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CZWI opened at $15.35 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $161.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.71 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $14.84. Citizens Community Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.35 and a twelve month high of $16.49.

Citizens Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CZWI – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The bank reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.18. Citizens Community Bancorp had a net margin of 26.63% and a return on equity of 12.91%. On average, research analysts expect that Citizens Community Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.43 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 14th were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This is a positive change from Citizens Community Bancorp’s previous annual dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 11th. This represents a yield of 1.5%. Citizens Community Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 13.07%.

CZWI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Citizens Community Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of Citizens Community Bancorp from a “c-” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st.

Citizens Community Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Citizens Community Federal Bank. It provides commercial, agricultural and consumer banking services. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Eau Claire, WI.

