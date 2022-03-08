Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) Short Interest Up 38.3% in February

Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,060,000 shares, a growth of 38.3% from the January 31st total of 766,600 shares. Approximately 1.9% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 567,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.9 days.

In related news, VP Allan Hughes sold 36,112 shares of Cirrus Logic stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $3,069,520.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Carl Jackson Alberty sold 3,726 shares of Cirrus Logic stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.74, for a total transaction of $319,467.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 70,441 shares of company stock valued at $6,192,977 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Cirrus Logic alerts:

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Crestline Management LP boosted its holdings in Cirrus Logic by 115.7% during the third quarter. Crestline Management LP now owns 56,633 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,663,000 after purchasing an additional 30,375 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Cirrus Logic by 14.6% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,154,157 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $95,044,000 after purchasing an additional 147,114 shares during the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC purchased a new position in Cirrus Logic during the third quarter worth about $4,778,000. Amundi purchased a new position in Cirrus Logic during the second quarter worth about $416,000. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its position in Cirrus Logic by 29.1% in the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 5,590 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $460,000 after acquiring an additional 1,260 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CRUS traded down $3.78 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $81.19. 447,801 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 575,694. Cirrus Logic has a 1-year low of $71.11 and a 1-year high of $95.84. The stock has a market cap of $4.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.76, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $87.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $84.58.

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The semiconductor company reported $2.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.40. Cirrus Logic had a net margin of 16.10% and a return on equity of 19.14%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.94 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cirrus Logic will post 5.33 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Cirrus Logic from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Cirrus Logic from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cirrus Logic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.75.

About Cirrus Logic (Get Rating)

Cirrus Logic, Inc develops high-precision, analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits for a range of customers. It builds an analog and signal-processing patent portfolio. The firm delivers optimized products for a variety of audio, industrial and energy-related applications. Its product lines include portable audio products and non-portable audio and other products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cirrus Logic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cirrus Logic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.