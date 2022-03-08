Cidara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CDTX) Receives “Buy” Rating from Needham & Company LLC

Cidara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CDTX – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a report released on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $6.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Cidara Therapeutics from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Cidara Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cidara Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Cidara Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.54.

CDTX traded up $0.03 on Tuesday, hitting $0.70. 8,479 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 186,647. The firm has a market cap of $46.48 million, a PE ratio of -0.65 and a beta of 1.29. Cidara Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.63 and a twelve month high of $3.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.46.

Cidara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CDTX – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.07. Cidara Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 106.76% and a negative return on equity of 722.37%. On average, equities analysts expect that Cidara Therapeutics will post -0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CDTX. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in Cidara Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Cidara Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $68,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new stake in Cidara Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $69,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Cidara Therapeutics by 64.9% during the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 88,097 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 34,666 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Cidara Therapeutics by 15.4% during the third quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC now owns 60,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 8,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.27% of the company’s stock.

Cidara Therapeutics, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel anti-infectives. Its product pipeline includes Rezafungin and Cloudbreak. The company was founded by Kevin M. Forrest, Kevin J. Judice, and H. Shaw Warren in December 2012 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

