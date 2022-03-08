Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH) Shares Purchased by Voloridge Investment Management LLC

Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH – Get Rating) by 60.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,922 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,475 shares during the quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Choice Hotels International were worth $496,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CHH. FMR LLC grew its stake in Choice Hotels International by 280.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Choice Hotels International by 32.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 146,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,379,000 after purchasing an additional 36,141 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Choice Hotels International by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 248,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,558,000 after purchasing an additional 7,578 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Choice Hotels International by 575.5% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 50,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,959,000 after purchasing an additional 42,715 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in Choice Hotels International by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 62,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,452,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.78% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider David A. Pepper sold 21,207 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.22, for a total value of $3,185,715.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Scott E. Oaksmith sold 741 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.63, for a total value of $101,242.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 21.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CHH opened at $128.51 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $7.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.42. Choice Hotels International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $103.06 and a 12-month high of $157.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $146.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $139.45.

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $284.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $274.85 million. Choice Hotels International had a return on equity of 160.24% and a net margin of 27.02%. The business’s revenue was up 47.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.51 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Choice Hotels International, Inc. will post 4.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 1st will be issued a $0.2375 dividend. This represents a $0.95 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 31st. Choice Hotels International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.45%.

A number of research analysts have commented on CHH shares. Truist Financial increased their target price on Choice Hotels International from $114.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Choice Hotels International from $128.00 to $131.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Choice Hotels International from $136.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. StockNews.com raised Choice Hotels International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Loop Capital downgraded Choice Hotels International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $147.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $140.00.

About Choice Hotels International (Get Rating)

Choice Hotels International, Inc engages in the franchising and operations of hotels. It operates through Hotel Franchising, and Corporate and Other segments. The Hotel Franchising segment refers to the hotel franchising operations consisting of the company’s several hotel brands. The Corporate and Other segment deals with hotel revenues and rental income related to office building owned by the company.

