Chindata Group (CD) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Chindata Group (NASDAQ:CD – Get Rating) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, March 10th. Analysts expect Chindata Group to post earnings of $0.02 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

CD opened at $5.82 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.30. The firm has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 97.02 and a beta of 2.35. Chindata Group has a 1 year low of $4.05 and a 1 year high of $19.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 3.25 and a current ratio of 3.25.

CD has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered Chindata Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Credit Suisse Group raised Chindata Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $8.30 price target on the stock in a report on Monday. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Chindata Group from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Chindata Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.71.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CD. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Chindata Group by 91.7% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 32,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 15,409 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chindata Group during the fourth quarter worth about $388,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Chindata Group by 21.3% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 61,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,000 after buying an additional 10,808 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Chindata Group by 10.2% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 78,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $657,000 after purchasing an additional 7,219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Chindata Group by 2,045.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 78,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,180,000 after purchasing an additional 74,558 shares during the last quarter. 16.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chindata Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Chindata Group Holdings Limited provides carrier-neutral hyper scale data center solutions in China, India, and Southeast Asia. It offers artificial intelligence, cloud computing, smart cities and homes, online entertainment, and other on-demand services. The company also provides internet data center colocation and rental services; and technical and consulting services.

