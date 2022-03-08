Chindata Group (CD) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Chindata Group (NASDAQ:CD – Get Rating) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, March 10th. Analysts expect Chindata Group to post earnings of $0.02 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
CD opened at $5.82 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.30. The firm has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 97.02 and a beta of 2.35. Chindata Group has a 1 year low of $4.05 and a 1 year high of $19.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 3.25 and a current ratio of 3.25.
CD has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered Chindata Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Credit Suisse Group raised Chindata Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $8.30 price target on the stock in a report on Monday. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Chindata Group from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Chindata Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.71.
Chindata Group Company Profile (Get Rating)
Chindata Group Holdings Limited provides carrier-neutral hyper scale data center solutions in China, India, and Southeast Asia. It offers artificial intelligence, cloud computing, smart cities and homes, online entertainment, and other on-demand services. The company also provides internet data center colocation and rental services; and technical and consulting services.
